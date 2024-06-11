In North Dakota GOP primaries, US Rep. Armstrong wins for governor and Fedorchak for House

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong has won North Dakota’s Republican primary for governor, while longtime public utilities regulator Julie Fedorchak has finished first in a rambunctious GOP race for the House seat he will vacate. Each will be in a commanding position for the November general election in the conservative state. Armstrong beat Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller in the race to succeed Doug Burgum. The Republican governor did not seek a third term and is under consideration to be former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate. Fedorchak won a five-way contest between candidates who ranged from seasoned officeholders to little-known contenders. She would be the first woman to hold the House seat.

