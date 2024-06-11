Manhattan DA and Trump prosecutor set to appear before Congress on July 12, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is scheduled to testify before Congress on July 12, a day after former President Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money trial. That is according to a source familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to disclose a date not yet made public. Bragg is set to appear before the House Select Committee on weaponization alongside Michael Colangelo, the former high-ranking Justice Department official hired by Bragg in 2022 to lead the Trump investigation. The two men will face what’s likely to be a hostile, Republican-controlled hearing where the chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has accused them of having conducted a “political prosecution” in the case against the former president.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

