Officials work to bring home US instructors recovering after stabbing attack at Chinese park

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. officials are working to bring home four injured instructors from Iowa’s Cornell College who were stabbed in the northeast Chinese city of Jilin where they were teaching. Jilin city police said Tuesday a 55-year-old man surnamed Cui was walking in a public park when he bumped into a foreigner. They say he then stabbed the foreigner and three other foreigners who were with him, and also a Chinese person who approached in an attempt to intervene. The instructors from Cornell College were teaching at Beihua University, officials at the U.S. school said. China’s Foreign Ministry says the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment and none was in critical condition.

By KEN MORITSUGU and DIDI TANG Associated Press

