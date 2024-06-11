The Shops at Palm Desert holds free Father’s Day pizza party event on June 15

On Saturday, June 15, The Shops at Palm Desert welcomes fathers and their families to a special pizza party celebrating dads this upcoming Father's Day weekend.

The free pizza party will be held from 10 Am to 12 PM in the YMCA space on Level 1 near Macy's at The Shops at Palm Desert.

The celebration will not only feature cheesy Italian pies from Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill, but will also include a high-energy DJ with limbo dancing and hula hoops, games, a bounce house, crafts and more. A Father's Day photo backdrop will also be set up to capture special moments celebrating dad.

“We wanted to put something together where families big and small could treat dad to a memorable outing this Father’s Day weekend,” said Nayyan Chandler, Marketing Manager at The Shops at Palm Desert. “We’re thrilled to partner with the YMCA of Palm Desert and Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill to be able to offer a great morning filled with music, activities, pizza and beverages in honor of the dads in our community – all free of charge.”

Advanced registration is encouraged.

To register to attend, or for more information on the event, click here.