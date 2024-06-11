Zelenskyy appeals for help with Ukraine’s energy network as recovery conference opens

BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed for short-term help in repairing his country’s electricity network and long-term investment in its energy system. He spoke at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday to gather support for Ukraine’s recovery from the destruction wreaked by Russia’s war. Zelenskyy is on a weeklong tour of intense diplomacy that will also see him travel to the Group of Seven summit of Ukraine’s Western allies in Italy and a global peace summit in Switzerland. He renewed his calls for more help in repelling missile attacks by Russian forces.

By GEIR MOULSON and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

