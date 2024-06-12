Dutch court convicts 3 men of murder in fatal shooting of investigative reporter in 2021
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their roles in the 2021 shooting of investigative reporter Peter R. de Vries, a brazen attack in downtown Amsterdam that sent a shockwave through the Netherlands. The shooter, getaway driver and organizer of the attack were convicted on Wednesday of direct involvement in the killing. The shooter and driver were sentenced to 28 years and the man who organized the slaying was sentenced to 26 years and one month. A total of nine men were charged with alleged involvement in the murder. Three were convicted of complicity.