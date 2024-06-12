Florida’s 2024 hurricane season arrives with a rainy deluge

The annual rainy season has arrived with a wallop in much of Florida, where a disorganized disturbance of tropical weather from the Gulf of Mexico has caused street flooding and triggered tornado watches but so far has not caused major damage or injuries. Florida’s rainy season roughly begins in June with a six-month hurricane season, which this year is forecast to be among the most active in recent memory. The National Hurricane Center says the disturbance has not reached cyclone status and was given only a slight chance to form into one.

