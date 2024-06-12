G7 leaders agree to lend Ukraine billions backed by Russia’s frozen assets. Here’s how it will work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies have agreed to engineer a $50 billion loan to help Ukraine in its fight for survival. The plan is to use windfall profits from Russia’s roughly $300 billion in frozen central bank assets as collateral for the loan. The details on how the loan will be provided have yet to be hashed out. But a French official says the $50 billion should reach Ukraine before the end of the year. The deal is to be formally announced this week at a G7 summit in Italy.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.