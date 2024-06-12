Hezbollah fires scores of rockets at northern Israel as Gaza cease-fire talks hang in the balance
By BASSEM MROUE and JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah has fired scores of rockets into northern Israel to avenge the killing of a top commander. The massive barrage on Wednesday escalated regional tensions as the fate of an internationally-backed plan for a cease-fire in Gaza hangs in the balance. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region to push a cease-fire proposal with global support that has not been fully embraced by Israel or Hamas. The militant group submitted its first official response late Tuesday, requesting “amendments” to the deal. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed ally of Hamas, has traded fire with Israel nearly every day since the 8-month-long Israel-Hamas war began and says it will only stop if there is a truce in Gaza. That has raised fears of a wider war.