Officials break ground at site of future Mead Valley ‘Wellness Village’

A groundbreaking ceremony today in Mead Valley marked the start of construction on a $580 million project to establish an all- in-one medical campus providing "essential care" for Riverside County residents of all ages.

The 18-acre "Wellness Village" was formally approved by the Board of Supervisors in April and is intended to integrate behavioral and basic healthcare with social services, focusing on residents in the Mead Valley area, represented by First District Supervisor Kevin Jeffries.

"The Wellness Village will revolutionize how we deliver healthcare by providing an environment where community members can conveniently access diverse healthcare services close to home," Jeffries said. "This project demonstrates our commitment to improving health outcomes and ensuring no family has to leave the county to receive essential care."

The groundbreaking took place in the area of Harvill and Placentia avenues, attended by Jeffries, Riverside University Health System CEO Jennifer Cruikshank and other officials.

"The Wellness Village is more than just a healthcare facility; it's a community hub that promotes healing, resilience and independence," Cruikshank said. "We're excited for the many success stories that will emerge from this transformative project."

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2026.

"The Wellness Village will create an environment that fosters wellness and sets a new standard for holistic healthcare," RUHS Behavioral Health Director Dr. Matthew Chang said. "The integrated services approach will allow us to address the physical, behavioral and social aspects of health, which will lead to better overall outcomes and a higher quality of life for our community."

The campus will feature five buildings encompassing 450,000 square feet, including a youth and family care center, a residential substance abuse treatment facility, a children's eating disorder outpatient clinic, urgent care, dental offices, a pharmacy and a mental disorders treatment clinic.

There will additionally be green space for meditation and relaxation, sports courts, a marketplace, a community meeting space and a boarding facility where pets can be temporarily housed while their owners are accessing services.