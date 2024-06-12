Palm Springs firefighters rescue kitten from shower drain

Palm Springs firefighters rescued a kitten who got stuck in a shower drain this morning.

In a video posted by @palmspringsfire and @palmspringsfirefoundation on Instagram, Firefighter Loza and Engineer Bonelli, along with others, from the Palm Springs Fire Department are seen carefully extracting an almost newborn kitten from small shower drain inside of a residence.

According to PSFD, the kitten was approximately 18 to 24 inches into the drain.

"The kitten appeared to be in good shape and was handed off to the owner. Our crew crushed it as time was of the essence... It took some patience and technique, but we won!" PSFD reported.