Palm Springs Police Department warns of new ‘sextortion’ scam on LGBTQ+ dating apps

The Palm Springs Police Department is warning the public about a new "sextortion" scam affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills, the department is, “...working on a sextortion case where the victim attempted a hook-up on Grindr. The suspect(s) are likely juveniles from out of town. When the victim met for the hook-up, they took his cell phone and extorted money out of him for trying to hook up with a child.”

The department is now asking people who use apps like Grindr to be cautious when making contact with people, “...who are young in appearance” as it could be a set up.

