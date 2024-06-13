Gospel group, basking in resurgence, releases first new music in nearly 50 years

BOSTON (AP) — A family of gospel singers is releasing their first new music in nearly 50 years. Annie, R.C. and Edward Brown of Aberdeen, Mississippi were barely teenagers when they were inspired by The Staple Singers to form their own band. The Staples Jr. Singers even put out a record in 1975. Decades passed until a collector found that record in a thrift store and bought it for a dollar. A label founded by David Byrne then contacted them, and their album “When Do We Get Paid” was re-released in 2022 to rave reviews. Their new album, “Searching,” is being released Friday by the Luaka Bop label.

