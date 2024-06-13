Top EU court fines Hungary $216 million for flouting asylum law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Justice has ordered Hungary to pay a fine of 200 million euros and a further 1 million euros per day of delay for failing to comply with the bloc’s asylum rules. The court ruled in December 2020 that Hungary had failed to abide by the bloc’s policies for granting international protection and returning illegal migrants. The court said in a statement Thursday that Hungary had not taken measures needed to comply with the 2020 judgment. It says the failure in applying EU policy “constitutes an unprecedented and extremely serious infringement of EU law.”

