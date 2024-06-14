Keeping kids safe as the number of extreme heat days increases

School's out for the summer and the heat is on! The Coachella Valley is now under an Excessive Heat Warning for the second time this year and the hottest months are still ahead of us. Heat affects everyone, but children are at a higher risk of heat-related illnesses.

“They just are not as good at recognizing when they are pushing their bodies too far, and they're also not as good at rehydrating themselves. They often need to be reminded to stay hydrated, drink water, and take breaks," explained – Dr. Rebecca Ward, Pediatrician with Desert Care Network - Family Medicine.

The La Quinta Park splash pad was active Friday morning. Angelina Head, a La Quinta resident, was there with her grandchildren to have fun and be active during the heat. She gave tips to new parents such as remembering to apply sunscreen and making sure the kids are drinking enough water. “They’re not going to feel like they’re thirsty being in the water but they still need to hydrate," shared Head.

When it comes to weather hazards, heat is the deadliest.

In 2023, there were 22 adult heat-related deaths in the Coachella Valley. Across all ages, more than 600 emergency department visits were heat-related.

“You can really kind of go from zero to 100 almost what seems like instantaneously, and really the only way to prevent that is just being proactive in those preventative measures," noted Dr. Ward.

She recommends starting with being aware of the forecast, and if there are any heat alerts, to better plan your day. Then, enforce breaks every 20-30 minutes to cool down and rehydrate. Ward suggests younger kids, ages 9-12 years old, consume 3-8 ounces of water every 20-30 minutes when spending time outdoors in the heat.

Our climate is changing. Hot days are becoming more frequent. Palm Springs now averages 21 more days of temperatures above 110 degrees than it did in 1970.

"Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are more common in humid environments because of that wet bulb effect. Sweat can't do its job. It won't evaporate and cool you down when it's 80% humidity outside," Dr. Ward explained. That's something to remember as we enter into monsoon season here in the Desert Southwest.