Second suspect arrested in abduction of 2 Louisiana children and death of one of them

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction and death of a 4-year-old Louisiana girl who was found in Mississippi. Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade tells WJTV-TV that the 32-year-old woman arrested Friday is an acquaintance of a 36-year-old man who was captured the previous day. The woman is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. Wade says the 4-year-old and her 6-year-old sister were abducted from their home in Loranger, Louisiana. Their mother was found dead there.

