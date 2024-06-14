South Africa’s Parliament is choosing a president in a vote with unprecedented uncertainty

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — For the first time in 30 years, South African lawmakers will elect a president on Friday with the outcome not a mere formality. Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking a second term as leader of Africa’s most industrialized economy but his African National Congress party has been weakened after losing its long-held majority in an election last month and he will need the support of other parties if he is to return as president. The ANC is hoping that a general coalition agreement with others including the main opposition Democratic Alliance will hold and they will back Ramaphosa’s reelection. The ANC needs lawmakers from parties that were once its main political foes to now vote for Ramaphosa.

