Yucca Valley to break ground on June 17 for new project in Old Town

On June 17, a groundbreaking ceremony for Yucca Valley's Old Town Beautification and Sustainability Project will occur at Elk Trail at 9 a.m., the Town of Yucca Valley reported.

The event will launch the first phase of construction starting from the west side of Elk Trail between 29 Palms Highway and Yucca Trail, designed by RHS Landscape Architects-Planners, Inc. of Riverside.

The strip will be transformed into paved parking for approximately 95 electric vehicle charging stations with amenities for Old Town visitors, including public restrooms, shaded areas, and a monument designation sign or public art installation.

IE General Engineering Inc. of Beaumont will be in charge of construction with a budget of $2.75 million and is funded through the Town's Measure Y and Capital Project Reserve Fund programs, the town stated.

The project's completion is set for November 2024 and Yucca Valley's Old Town neighborhood is set to have an inviting and welcoming space for visitors to walk around.

For more information on the groundbreaking ceremony, contact Alex Qishta, Public Works Director, Town of Yucca Valley, at aqishta@yucca-valley.org or (760) 369-6579, extension 307.