‘Lisa Fire’ in Moreno Valley reaches 450 acres with 0% containment; crews battling flames from ground and air

UPDATED POST JUNE 16, 2024 - 5:30 P.M.

The Lisa Fire is now burning at 450 acres with zero percent containment.

Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department is sharing road conditions here : https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx

There are no injuries or evacuations reported as of now.

ORIGINAL POST JUNE 16, 2024 - 5 P.M.

A vegetation Fire off Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard has reached 250 acres as of 4:06 p.m. according to Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department officials.

The fire is east of Moreno Valley, firefighting aircraft continue to fight the flames from the air while firefighters make access through the difficult terrain on the ground.

