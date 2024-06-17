2 killed as twin-engine Cessna crashes in Colorado mobile home park

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A twin-engine Cessna airplane has crashed in a residential area in north-central Colorado, killing two people aboard and starting a fire that burned two mobile homes. Police in Steamboat Springs said the pilot and a lone passenger were killed in the crash Monday afternoon near the Steamboat Springs Airport. Police say all residents of the mobile home park were accounted for. The Cessna 421 plane was believed to have taken off from Longmont, Colorado, and was on its way to Ogden, Utah. Fire officials say witnesses reported the airplane appeared to have mechanical issues.

