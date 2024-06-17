Officer-involved shooting in DHS, one injured
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man wounded on the morning of Sunday, June 16.
The incident began at Indian Canyon and 20th Avenue at 10:59 A.M.
Officers spotted a wanted vehicle related to a kidnapping and firearm brandishing report last week.
When police attempted to pull the driver over, he refused and led two officers on a pursuit into the open desert.
The pursuit ended when the driver got out of the car carrying a hand gun. That is when an officer-involved shooting occurred.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter rushed the man to the hospital where he is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds.
The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Jason Gieling, who was wanted on a felony warrant for grand theft.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has assumed control over the investigation of the shooting in accordance with department protocol.
