Palm Springs brush fire spreads to 200 acres, Tramway closed due to smoke

UPDATE: Palm Springs Tramway has stopped tours for the day due to smoke. Normal operations are continuing at the top of the Tramway.

Palm Springs Fire Department has confirmed the fire has spread to approximately 200 acres and growing. Fire ground operations are currently underway. Additional resources are en route for support.

An open field brush fire has sparked near Tramway Road in Palm Springs, reported at 11:25 a.m. by the Palm Springs Fire Department.

The fire is located on the 2500 block of City View Drive in Palm Springs.

