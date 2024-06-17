Sheriff says 2 of 9 people wounded in Michigan shooting at splash pad remain in critical condition

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff says two of the nine people wounded in a weekend shooting at a splash pad remain hospitalized in critical condition. That includes an eight-year-old boy who authorities on Monday said has made “amazing progress” despite being shot in the head. The random attack in Rochester Hills was one of at least four mass shootings in the U.S. on Saturday and early Sunday. Police say 42-year-old Michael Nash fired as many as 36 times, stopping several times to reload. Nash subsequently went home and killed himself. No motive has emerged. The Oakland County sheriff says Nash told his mother that the government was tracking him.

