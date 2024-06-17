Southern New Mexico wildfire leads to evacuation of village of 7,000

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the southern New Mexico Village of Ruidoso have been ordered to flee their homes without taking time to grab any belongings due to a fast-moving wildfire. The village of 7,000 told its residents to evacuate immediately at about 7 p.m. Monday. The fire started earlier in the day on the Mescalero Apache Reservation. The village is about 75 miles west of Roswell, where several evacuation centers were set up. The glow from the fire could be seen Monday night from a webcam in the downtown area. Power was shut off in some parts of the village.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.