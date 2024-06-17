US aircraft carrier captain playfully counters Houthi’s false online claims of hitting his ship

ABOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER IN THE RED SEA (AP) — The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower may be one of the oldest aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy, but it’s still fighting — despite repeated false claims by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Houthis and online accounts supporting them repeatedly have alleged they hit or even sank the carrier in the Red Sea. The carrier leads the U.S. response to the rebels’ targeting of commercial vessels and warships in the crucial waterway — attacks that began as a show solidarity with Hamas in its war with Israel. The Eisenhower’s captain is creatively striking back on social media to counter the misinformation as the Navy faces its most intense combat since World War II.

