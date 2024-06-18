DAP Health alerts community of TMVII, a new STD recently found in the U.S.

A local organization is alerting the community about a new sexually transmitted disease.

Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII, or TMVII, causes a rash on the skin and is a rare fungus infection.

TMVII spreads in a few different ways. Primarily – it’s spread through skin-to-skin contact. It’s also spread through contact with contaminated objects like towels or clothing. Another way – is from animals to humans.

Cases have been reported in Europe, however, only one case has been reported in the United States involving a man from New York in his 30s who traveled to California, England, and Greece, where he had sex with men, according to DAP Health.

Doctors warn the fungus poses a risk to everyone. DAP Health officials said while the sole case in the U.S. has been in a man, the fungus can affect a person of any gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

TMVII infections typically appear as a red, itchy, and scaly rash. Commonly affected areas include the groin, legs, and buttocks.

One DAP Health director says if you experience any symptoms, get tested because TMVII lasts longer than other infections.

“This is important because previously we were able to treat infections for one to two weeks and they would clear up. but in this case, it's taking three to four months to treat,” said Dr. Jason Halperin, DAP Health's director of specialty programs.

There are no current cases of TMVII in California. DAP Health officials said for now, there is no need to panic, but there is a need for vigilance.

The DAP director says he’s seen more cases of other infections and wants to remind the community to prioritize their sexual health.

If you think you are experiencing any of these symptoms talk to your doctor, or you can visit DAP Health sexual wellness clinics located in Palm Springs, Cathedral City and Indio.

For more on TMVII, visit: DAP Health: https://www.daphealth.org/tmvii-is-a-new-sexually-transmitted-fungus/