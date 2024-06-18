One killed in fiery crash on Interstate 10 in Desert Center

One person was killed in a fiery, two-vehicle collision between a semi truck and a vehicle on Interstate 10 Freeway today in Desert Center.

The collision was reported just after midnight on Tuesday on the eastbound freeway, west of Eagle Mountain Road, where responding California Highway Patrol officers learned the vehicle had slammed into the tractor trailer, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

One person who was inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.