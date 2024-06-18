Russia President Vladimir Putin makes a rare visit to North Korea, an old ally

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russian news agencies say President Vladimir Putin has arrived in North Korea, after he said the two countries want to cooperate closely to overcome U.S.-led sanctions in the face of intensifying confrontations with Washington. The news agencies say he was met at Pyongyang’s airport by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Putin, making his first trip to North Korea in 24 years, said in comments that appeared in North Korean state media hours before he landed that he appreciates the country’s firm support of his military action in Ukraine. The visit comes amid growing concerns about an arms arrangement in which Pyongyang provides Moscow with munitions for the war in Ukraine in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers.

