A wildfire on the fringes of the Greek capital triggers evacuation alerts

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have urged residents to evacuate an area on the fringes of Athens where a large wildfire is fanned by strong winds. The fire service said Wednesday that more than 40 firefighters assisted by six water-dropping aircraft are trying to control the blaze near Vari, some 18 miles south of central Athens. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the area that’s dotted with hundreds of scattered buildings, both homes and businesses. Dozens of wildfires have broken out in Greece in recent days amid scorching summer temperatures. The greater Athens area has been declared at a high risk of fire Wednesday and Thursday.

