California launches SUN Bucks program giving children access to food during summer months

California has launched the SUN Bucks program, also known as Summer EBT, to fight against childhood hunger throughout the summer. Riverside County confirmed parents will receive $120 for each eligible child for groceries and nutritional security throughout the summer, starting in June.

The new federal food program is led by the California Department of Social Services and the California Department of Education. SUN Bucks will automatically enroll approximately five million eligible children based on data from schools and social services, the program's website stated.

Additionally, children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals through school meal applications or an Alternative Income Form, who receive CalFresh, CalWORKS, or Medi-Cal are automatically enrolled.

Children in Head Start, experiencing homelessness or foster care, or part of a migrant family qualify. Immediate action for SUN Bucks will not be needed for most eligible families.

“We are thrilled that many of our customers will be eligible for this new program, providing nutritious food to families throughout the summer,” said Allison Gonzalez, assistant director of the self-sufficiency division at DPSS. “We encourage all eligible families to participate in this program and ensure we have their updated contact information.”

Riverside County stated that families who qualify for free or reduced-priced meals can also update their address information through their child's school.

SUN Bucks will be distributed via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. This money can also be used for Amazon and Walmart purchases.

The County informed that SUN Bucks cards must be used within 112 days of being loaded, and the balance will expire afterwards. Expired benefits cannot be reloaded onto the cards.

For additional information about SUN Bucks, visit cdss.ca.gov/sun-bucks.