2 killed in helicopter crash in Washington state, authorities say

BLUESTEM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two men died in a helicopter crash in eastern Washington state. Lincoln County Fire District 6 Chief Brandon Larmer tells KREM-TV that the helicopter had two people aboard when it crashed Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln County coroner said Thursday that 68-year-old Ryan Sandvig of Spokane and 63-year-old Mark Manteuffel of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, died in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board says the Robinson R-44 helicopter went down near Bluestem, Washington. The agency, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, is investigating.

