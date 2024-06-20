2 killed in helicopter crash in Washington state, authorities say
BLUESTEM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two men died in a helicopter crash in eastern Washington state. Lincoln County Fire District 6 Chief Brandon Larmer tells KREM-TV that the helicopter had two people aboard when it crashed Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln County coroner said Thursday that 68-year-old Ryan Sandvig of Spokane and 63-year-old Mark Manteuffel of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, died in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board says the Robinson R-44 helicopter went down near Bluestem, Washington. The agency, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, is investigating.