British Prime Minister Sunak says he’s ‘incredibly’ angry over election date betting accusations

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says anyone involved in using inside information to bet on the date of the July 4 national election should be expelled from his Conservative Party. Sunak said on Thursday on the BBC that he was “incredibly angry, incredibly angry” to learn of allegations that Conservative politicians betted on the election date. He says they “should face the full force of the law” if they were found to have broken the law. Two weeks ahead of the general election, it’s an uncomfortable experience for Sunak, whose Conservative Party are trailing the main opposition Labour Party — by 20 points by many polls — ahead of the election.

