Indio’s Academy of Music Performance to host “Make Music Day” on June 21

The Academy of Music Performance (AMP) will host Indio's "Make Music Day," celebrating the longest day of the year with live music open to the public on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Friday's one-day event is free to attend from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 82719 Miles Avenue in Indio at the Academy of Music Performance.

Indio and AMP invite professional musicians and the general public to join the music celebration, part of the global music celebration with the Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) in over 1,000 cities, inspired by France's Fête de la Musique.

“The stage is ready to go for anyone who wants to ‘make music’ and/or be an audience to those who are. We would love to see all of you on this special day dedicated to music," stated Abie Perkins, musical director of AMP.

For more information, visit www.makemusicday.org.