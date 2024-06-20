Rancho Mirage Mayor Steve Downs reveals treatable prostate cancer diagnosis

Rancho Mirage Mayor Steve Downs announced he has been diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer.

The announcement was made at the city council meeting on Thursday, which Downs was not in attendance for. Downs issued a letter about this diagnosis which was read during the meeting.

"Unfortunately, I’m not able to be with you at today’s City Council meeting. I’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had surgery this morning at Eisenhower Medical Center. Fortunately, my cancer has been detected at an early stage and the prognosis is good. I expect a full recovery and a return to City Hall in the coming weeks," Downs wrote.

In his letter, Downs stressed the importance in PSA testing and prostate screening.

"Prostate cancer is not uncommon in men as we age. I encourage all men over 50 to begin regular PSA testing and prostate screening. As in my case, early detection is important in successful treatment options," Downs wrote.

Downs added he looks forward to his return to city hall.

"Please keep a good thought for me over the next few 'after-surgery' days. I look forward to being back at City Hall soon." Downs wrote.

Downs was appointed to the City Council in Dec. 2021. He was reelected to a four-year term in Nov. 2022. A year later he was appointed mayor in Dec. 2023 as part of the city's yearly rotation.