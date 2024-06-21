A major power outage hits Balkan region as countries swelter in an early summer heat wave

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A major power outage has hit the Western Balkans as the region swelters in an early heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring to up to 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Authorities in Montenegro said on Friday that an outage in the country’s power distribution system left almost the entire country without electricity. Similar problems were reported in the coastal part of Croatia and in Bosnia. No other details were immediately available. Montenegro and Croatia share the Adriatic Sea coastline and were both part of the former Yugoslavia in the past, along with Bosnia.

