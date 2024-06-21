CONCACAF to investigate after Canada’s Bombito was targeted on social media with racist messages

ATLANTA (AP) — CONCACAF says it will investigate racist messages directed at Canadian soccer player Moise Bombito on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday. The Canadian National Team issued a statement on social media late Thursday night about the messages without mentioning Bombito by name. CONCACAF said it stood with Canada Soccer “in condemning the disgraceful social media posts.” Bombito, a 24-year-old from Montreal who plays for the Colorado Rapids in MLS, made an Instagram story post that didn’t reference anything specifically but said, “My beautiful Canada. No room for that bs.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.