Cue the duck boats: Boston salutes Celtics’ record 18th NBA championship with parade

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have celebrated their 18th NBA championship with the customary duck boat parade through the city. The amphibious vehicles are normally ridden by sightseeing tourists but have been used by all four of Boston’s major professional sports franchises to celebrate championships in recent years. The Celtics broke a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most league titles when they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. On Friday, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and his family carried the Larry O’Brien Trophy past a sea of fans on foot as they made their way to TD Garden.

