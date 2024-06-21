Hawaii settles lawsuit from youths over climate change. Here’s what to know about the historic deal

HONOLULU (AP) — About two years after 13 children and teens sued Hawaii over the threat posed by climate change, both sides have reached a settlement that includes an ambitious requirement to decarbonize the state’s transportation system over the next 21 years. The lawsuit was filed in June 2022. It had been scheduled to go to trial next week. The state is not admitting any liability or wrongdoing by settling. Both sides say the deal is historic. They say it’s the first of its kind between a state government and youth plaintiffs to address constitutional issues arising from climate change.

