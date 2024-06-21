Ivory Coast sets up mobile enrollment for a health coverage program criticized over glitches

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast health authorities have launched mobile enrollment centers for the country’s universal health coverage program. Ivory Coast is one of a handful countries in West Africa that offers universal health coverage for its citizens, but the program has been criticized since its inception in 2019 over difficulties in accessing benefits. Less than half the population has enrolled in the program’s first five years. Many participants report glitches, including that vouchers given at hospitals that are supposed to provide them with medicine are later not accepted at pharmacies. Such issues leave patients paying out of pocket.

