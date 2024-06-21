One person extricated after pickup truck crash in Thermal; 8-12 hour outage in the area

A person was extricated from a pickup truck after it crashed into a power pole Friday afternoon in the Oasis area.

The crash was reported near Harrison Street and Middleton Street at around 3:45 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE, one person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

There were no details on what led to the crash.

The Imperial Irrigation District is at the scene to assist with the pole and several power lines that were downed after the crash. IID reported an outage in the La Quinta and Thermal area that impacted more than 400 customers.

248 customers remain without power. IID officials said the current estimated restoration time is 8 to 12 hours.

UPDATE: Outage in Thermal 428 customers have been restored, 248 customers remain out. Cause was due to Car Vs Pole. We currently

have troubleshooters on site working diligently to restore power. Current estimated restoration time is 8-12 hours. Thank you for your patience. — IID (@IIDatWork) June 21, 2024

