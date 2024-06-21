Youth in Hawaii took on the state government over climate change. A historic settlement has emerged

HONOLULU (AP) — Thirteen children and teens in Hawaii took the state government to court over the threat posed by climate change. Now they’re celebrating a settlement that emphasizes a plan to decarbonize Hawaii’s transportation system in the next 20 years. It’s the latest example of frustrated youth in the United States taking their climate concerns into the courtroom. The parties say the settlement is the first between a state government and youth plaintiffs to address constitutional issues arising from climate change. The youths had argued that Hawaii was violating the state constitution by operating a transportation system that harms the climate.

