Iconic designer Dries Van Noten stages his swan song show in Paris, retiring from fashion

PARIS (AP) — The curtain fell and the disco ball was raised celebrating 38 years and 150 collections of Dries Van Noten, who staged his final fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. The Belgian fashion maestro, known for his innovative and unexpected elegance and who is a member of the influential “Antwerp Six,” announced his retirement in March of this year. Meanwhile, at Loewe, golden feathers cascaded down models’ concealed faces for a show that evoked myths and sartorial whimsy. It set the stage for a more subdued collection this season from Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson — but one which continued to blend fantasy with high fashion.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.