Israeli national found dead after being shot in West Bank Palestinian town

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s army says an Israeli national has been found dead in a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank Israel’s army said, as violence surges in the occupied territory. The army said the Israeli national was pronounced dead after being fatally shot in the town of Qalqilya, and that Israeli troops were currently operating in the area. Saturday’s announcement comes a day after Israeli forces shot dead two militants in the same West Bank town. No further details were made public. Violence has flared in the the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October. Israeli nationals are prohibited from entering Qalqilya and other areas of the West Bank

