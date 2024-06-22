Rescuers find family of 6 dead in landslide in eastern China, as severe weather warning extended

BEIJING (AP) — Six people who were missing were found dead by rescuers in Fujian province, state media reported Saturday, adding to the extreme weather deaths after downpours caused landslides in the area, even as authorities extended a warning of more severe weather ahead. A family of six were found dead in a local temple by rescuers after days of searching in Fujian’s Shanghang county, according to the state-backed Hongxing news. They had gone to the temple looking for shelter, as the temple was on higher ground, but the building was toppled by a landslide, killing the family. On Friday, authorities reported 47 people dead in neighboring Guangdong province, which has seen historic flooding caused by the rains.

