Russia launches a new barrage of missiles on Ukrainian energy facilities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has launched a new barrage of missiles and drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine, damaging energy facilities in the country’s southeast and west and injuring at least two workers. Ukraine is struggling with a new wave of rolling blackouts after relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure that started three months ago took out half the country’s power generation capacity. In its eighth major attack on energy facilities, the Ukrainian air force said Russia fired 16 missiles and 13 Shahed drones, most of which were intercepted. Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 12 of the 16 missiles and all 13 drones launched by Russia, the air force said.

