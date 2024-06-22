Russian strikes continue to target Ukrainian energy facilities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired 16 missiles and 13 Shahed drones at energy facilities and critical infrastructure in an overnight attack on Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said Saturday morning, damaging energy facilities in the country’s southeast and west and injuring at least two energy workers. Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 12 of the 16 missiles and all 13 drones launched by Russia, the air force said. Power grid operator Ukrenergo said the strikes damaged equipment at facilities in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia and western Lviv regions. Two energy workers were injured in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to local officials. With no major changes reported along the 1,000-kilometer front line, both sides in the war have taken aim at infrastructure targets.

