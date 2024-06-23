Desert Stonewall Democrats honor Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer with inaugural ‘George Zander Lifetime Achievement Award’

The Desert Stonewall Democrats held their George Zander Award luncheon on Saturday where Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Over 100 supporters joined together this afternoon to honor LGBTQ community advocate and founding member of the Desert Stonewall Democrats George Zander. The award presented to Former Senator Boxer in honor of Zander’s name was a first of its kind.



“I was so thrilled that the club was honoring me because I represented part of San Francisco in the 80’s and I was losing constituents all around to AIDS," said Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer. "No one knew what it was when I got to Congress and I bonded so much with this community and I have kept those bonds ever since.”



It was a sold-out event where many came together to celebrate and honor Boxer's legacy while also looking forward to the work that still needs to be done to advocate for the LGBTQ community.

The event was also an opportunity to support new candidates currently on the campaign trial.



“When we were planning this event and we were thinking about doing an awards luncheon. It was pretty obvious to me who we should honor for this Lifetime Achievement Award," said Desert Stonewall Democrats Chair, David Weiner. "It was pretty a natural fit to honor her with a lifetime achievement award for her decades and decades of service.”



“You know I am very biased but I think she is the greatest U.S. Senator in the history of California and it is incredible that she's also used her legacy to pay it forward, to help candidates like me who are now running for office," said 41st Congressional District Candidate, Will Rollins.

With the dedication and strong support of Former Senator Boxer, new candidates are ready to take on the hill.



“Meet people where they are, talk about how to help working families, and be a champion for the middle class. Grow the economy from the middle out, not the top down. That is what she championed during her career in the U.S. Senate and that is what I look forward to doing when I get elected to Congress," said Rollins.









