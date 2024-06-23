Dual Brush Fires erupt along Colorado River, burning more than 200 acres in California and Arizona

Two brush fires broke out on both sides of the Colorado River Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.

One fire broke out near Bush Street and Interstate 40 in the city of Needles.

The forward rate of spread has stopped on the California side at 70 acres and is 50 percent contained as of 9:34 p.m. Saturday.

One structure has also burned on the California side.

The fire on the opposite side of the river in Arizona remains active and has burned 143 acres.

San Bernardino County's Fire Department and Mohave Valley Fire are working together to combat flames and hot spots.

Needles Highway also remains closed from Interstate 40 to Old National Trails Highway.

Stay with us for any further developments on this fire.