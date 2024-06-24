Three inmates suspected of murder at Ironwood State Prison

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating an incident on June 22, 2024, that led to the death of an incarcerated person at Ironwood State Prison (ISP) in Blythe.

At 7:01 P.M. on June 22, three incarcerated people — Jonathan Orduno, Juan Madrigal, and Samuel Ricardez — allegedly attacked Luis Padilla, another incarcerated person.

Staff immediately sounded an alarm. The three assailants fled the area but were quickly located and detained without incident.

Padilla sustained multiple stab wounds. 911 services and institution medical staff were requested, and life-saving measures were performed. Padilla was transported to the institution's triage and treatment area, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff at 7:38 P.M.

No staff or additional incarcerated people were injured.

All suspects have been moved to restricted housing pending a homicide investigation by the ISP Investigative Services Unit, and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered at the scene.

The Office of the Inspector General was notified, and the Riverside County Coroner will determine Padilla's official cause of death.

Luis Padilla, 42

Luis Padilla, 42, was received from Los Angeles County on December 11, 2001. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for preventing/dissuading a victim or witness under specified circumstances. He was also sentenced to two years for criminal threat to cause great bodily injury with enhancements of a street gang act in commission of a serious felony, and sentenced for stalking with enhancements of street gang act.

Samuel Ricardez, 28

Suspect Samuel Ricardez, 28, was received from San Diego County on March 4, 2014. Ricardez was sentenced to life with the possibility for parole for first-degree murder with enhancements for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury. He was also sentenced to five years for second-degree robbery with enhancements of using a firearm and street gang act in commission of a violent felony.

Jonathan Orduno, 23

Suspect Jonathan Orduno, 23, was received from San Diego County on August 31, 2022. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with enhancements for using a firearm.

Juan Madrigal, 26

Suspect Juan Madrigal, 26, was received from San Diego County on March 15, 2023. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with enhancements for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury. He was also sentenced to seven years for second-degree murder and five years for discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling/vehicle/aircraft.