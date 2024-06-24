Tow truck operator suffers major injuries in hit-and-run while loading vehicle on the side of I-10

The search is on for a driver who struck a tow truck operator on the side of the freeway near Palm Desert early Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 1:00 a.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 10, east of Cook Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the preliminary investigation shows that a tow truck driver was loading up a vehicle when he was struck by a vehicle.

The tow truck operator suffered major injuries and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, CHP confirmed.

If you have any information, call the CHP Indio station at 760-772-5300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.